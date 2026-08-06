Uttarakhand's 17-Year-Old Lucky Rawat Selected For International Scientific North Pole Expedition

A teenager from Uttarakhand has achieved what many students can only dream of Lucky Rawat, a resident of Chakrata, has been selected to represent India on the 'Icebreaker of Knowledge', a 10-day international scientific and educational expedition to the North Pole.

The expedition, which began from Murmansk, Russia, has brought together students aged 14 to 16 from 22 countries, including India, Bangladesh, China and Russia. The participants are travelling aboard the nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy to the geographic North Pole (90° North latitude), where they will take part in science-based learning activities and cultural exchange programmes.

For Lucky, the journey is much more than a trip. It is an opportunity to represent India on a global stage and learn alongside students from different parts of the world.

Speaking to ANI, Lucky said he felt honoured to be chosen for the expedition.

"I am from Chakrata in Uttarakhand and have come here as India's ambassador for this expedition. It is a 10-day expedition during which we will travel to the North Pole. We will be among the very few people who have actually reached the North Pole," he said.

The selection process was highly competitive. Lucky said students had to clear a three-stage competition, after which one student from each participating country was chosen to represent their nation.

"To get here, we had to clear a three-stage competition, after which one student from each country was selected to represent their nation," he said.

His father, Ram Singh, described the selection as a proud moment for the family.

"I am proud of my son for clearing the online examination and being selected to represent India. He is going on a 10-day expedition to the North Pole," he told ANI.

The 'Icebreaker of Knowledge' is an international initiative that aims to spark students' interest in science while promoting cultural exchange and awareness about the Arctic. The programme gives young participants a rare chance to experience life in one of the world's most remote regions and interact with peers from across the globe.

Lucky's achievement is not only a proud moment for his family and Uttarakhand but also an example of how Indian students are earning recognition on international platforms through talent, hard work and determination.