1200 Graduates From IITs, NITs Selected To Teach At Engineering Colleges In Poor Districts

In order to address the problem of dearth of well qualified faculty, NPIU has initiated the online process of engagement of faculty on temporary basis as a stop gap arrangement till the positions are filled on a regular basis by the respective State governments.
Applications were invited for 1320 faculty positions in 33 disciplines in 53 colleges. Applicants were also required to have a valid GATE score. Almost 13500 candidates from across the country applied. The interviews were conducted by the 20 NITs which then uploaded the ratings of candidates on an online portal.
After three rounds, 1215 candidates accepted their engagement and joined the allotted institutes on January 19, 2018. The process of selection and allotment was completed in a span of two months.
Comments
More than 1200 smart grads from IITs/NITs going to teach in engineering colleges in poor districts for 3 years!! #idealism@HRDMinistry is committed to PM @narendramodi ‘s vision of bringing in a quantum jump to quality of education our country. #Antyodaya#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/ZKZGRydDCL— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 31, 2018
All newly joined teachers will undergo a one-week induction program at designated IITs during January 15 to February 16, 2018 before they are assigned teaching activities. The induction program includes three modules - pedagogy, research & development, and Project orientation. The initiative is aimed to improve quality of education and help secure NBA accreditation of the engineering programme.
Click here for more Education News