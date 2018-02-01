1200 Graduates From IITs, NITs Selected To Teach At Engineering Colleges In Poor Districts The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, informed that as part of TEQIP III more than 1200 Highly Qualified Graduates from Premier Institutions will be placed in Backward Areas to improve quality of Technical Education.

Share EMAIL PRINT 1200 Graduates From IITs, NITs Selected To Teach At Engineering Colleges New Delhi: In a tweet, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, informed that as part of TEQIP III more than 1200 Highly Qualified Graduates from Premier Institutions will be placed in Backward Areas to improve quality of Technical Education. TEQIP or Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme is an initiative of the National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU) which implements World Bank Assisted Projects in Technical Education. As part of TEQIP III, 1215 candidates were accepted to teach at 53 institutes in 11 focus states.



In order to address the problem of dearth of well qualified faculty, NPIU has initiated the online process of engagement of faculty on temporary basis as a stop gap arrangement till the positions are filled on a regular basis by the respective State governments.



Applications were invited for 1320 faculty positions in 33 disciplines in 53 colleges. Applicants were also required to have a valid GATE score. Almost 13500 candidates from across the country applied. The interviews were conducted by the 20 NITs which then uploaded the ratings of candidates on an online portal.



After three rounds, 1215 candidates accepted their engagement and joined the allotted institutes on January 19, 2018. The process of selection and allotment was completed in a span of two months.



Among the teachers selected 86% are from premier institutions like IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIITs. 24% selected are PhDs. Also 115 of the selected candidates will go to 7 Aspiring Districts.

More than 1200 smart grads from IITs/NITs going to teach in engineering colleges in poor districts for 3 years!! #idealism@HRDMinistry is committed to PM @narendramodi ‘s vision of bringing in a quantum jump to quality of education our country. #Antyodaya#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/ZKZGRydDCL — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 31, 2018

All newly joined teachers will undergo a one-week induction program at designated IITs during January 15 to February 16, 2018 before they are assigned teaching activities. The induction program includes three modules - pedagogy, research & development, and Project orientation. The initiative is aimed to improve quality of education and help secure NBA accreditation of the engineering programme.



