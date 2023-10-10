12 Courses Launched To Bridge Competency Gaps Among SSB Officials

Karmayogi is an online platform for govt officials' professional development. Representational image

Karmayogi Bharat, a comprehensive online platform dedicated to supporting the growth of government officials, has partnered with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to introduce 12 new courses. These courses are intended to empower government professionals by addressing specific skill gaps and shifting the training focus from strict rules to practical applications.

Some of these courses focus on promoting a healthier lifestyle within the civil service sector. They cover subjects such as pre-hospital protocols for handling cardiac emergencies, simple exercises to improve overall health, and the advantages of cardio-respiratory endurance training, according to an official release.

Additionally, there are courses on circuit training, preventing lower back pain, and wound management. Furthermore, there are courses, including Operating Software Installation, EPABX System, Earthing System, and Basics of Computer Course for New Entrants, designed to enhance functional skills applicable across various government departments.

There are also courses aimed at bolstering the expertise of Central Armed Police Forces personnel. iGOT Karmayogi, managed by Karmayogi Bharat-DoPT, serves as an extensive online platform guiding government officials in their professional development journey.

It features six functional hubs for online learning, competency management, career advancement, discussions, events, and networking. Presently, over 24 lakh learners from diverse government departments are enrolled on the iGOT Platform, accessing a wide array of more than 740 courses. These courses, available in both English and Hindi, have been developed by the SSB Capacity Building unit, led by Paresh Saxena (IG, Training).