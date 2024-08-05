1 Lakh Vacancies Will Be Filled This Year: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said vacancies in 1 lakh posts will be filled this year, and added that the state government was making efforts to provide employment to youth.

The Rajasthan government will also provide better sports facilities to the state's youth so that its representation in the Olympic Games can increase.

The chief minister also targeted the previous Congress government over alleged delay in the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and cases of exam paper leaks.

"The previous government worked to delay and mislead the ERCP, while the (BJP's) state government has paved the way for ERCP to solve the problem of drinking water and irrigation water for the farmers of eastern Rajasthan," he said addressing a meeting organised on the announcements made in this year's revised budget in Dungarpur (Rahuvas) of Dausa on Sunday.

The BJP government formed an SIT for speedy investigation into paper leak cases and strict action is being taken against the culprits, the chief minister said.

Sharma said that state government is dedicated to the upliftment of the poor, youth, farmers and women and added that the revised budget is an inclusive budget The ERCP will solve the problem of drinking water and irrigation for farmers of eastern Rajasthan, while an MoU has been signed for the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project (Integrated PKC-ERCP), he said.



