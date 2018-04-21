Zimbabwe National Caught With Drugs Worth Rs 35 Lakh At Delhi Airport A CISF spokesperson said the woman, Blessing M, was intercepted by the security personnel of the force at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman tried to conceal the drugs in ribbon rolls to get past airport security (Representational) New Delhi: A Zimbabwean woman has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotic drugs worth Rs 35 lakh by concealing them in ribbon rolls, a senior official said on Saturday.



A CISF spokesperson said the woman, Blessing M, was intercepted by the security personnel of the force at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday night when her baggage was being scanned before she was supposed to take a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The scanning led to the recovery of 40 ribbon roles on which methaqualone (a sedative) and pseudoephedrine (stimulation) packets were attached and concealed, he said.



A total of 5 kg of drugs was recovered and the woman was handed over to anti-narcotics officers by the Central Industrial Security Force, he said.



The seized drugs consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh, they said.



