Zimbabwe National Caught With Drugs Worth Rs 35 Lakh At Delhi Airport

A CISF spokesperson said the woman, Blessing M, was intercepted by the security personnel of the force at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday night when her baggage was being scanned before she was supposed to take a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The scanning led to the recovery of 40 ribbon roles on which methaqualone (a sedative) and pseudoephedrine (stimulation) packets were attached and concealed, he said.
The seized drugs consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh, they said.