Women Harassed In Lutyens' Delhi, One Of Two Accused Arrested

Two women were allegedly harassed by two men riding a motorcycle outside a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, following which one of the accused was arrested, police said today.The incident was reported in the evening of December 14.The two women from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh had come out of the hotel when the two started harassing them and made lewd remarks. The women are in their late 20s."Two men on a motorcycle came near the main gate of the five-star hotel on Ashoka Road and tried to misbehave with them. In the meantime, a police patrol vehicle came and overpowered one of them while the other managed to escape," said B K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).The arrested accused, 28, is a resident of Sadar Bazar, he added.The DCP said that they have identified the second accused and efforts were being made to nab him.