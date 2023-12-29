Woman's Post On Illegal Shuttle Service At Delhi Airport Goes Viral

The woman also posted the photos of the two men who demanded the money from her.

An X user has shared a bizarre incident she faced at Delhi airport where two people told her she will have to pay to avail a shuttle service between T2 and T1. In her post, entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi said that the men told her the charges are between Rs 40 and Rs 100. When she asked about the free shuttle service run by Delhi Airport, the men said rules have changed and that she will have to pay. Ms Chaturvedi tagged Delhi Airport, which responded saying the service is free.

"Delhi is amusing. Two guys running their own shuttle bus right outside t2. Taking Rs. 40-100 for t2 to t1. Only cash. When I told him it's supposed to be free, he said Delhi airport rules have changed, you now have to pay Rs. 40 for kids, Rs. 100 for adults, as @OfficialDMRC now has exclusive contract for airport shuttle," Ms Chaturvedi said in her post.

Delhi is amusing. Two guys running their own shuttle bus right outside t2. Taking Rs. 40-100 for t2 to t1. ONLY CASH. When I told him it's supposed to be free, he said Delhi airport rules have changed, you now have to pay Rs. 40 for kids, Rs. 100 for adults, as @OfficialDMRC now… pic.twitter.com/c6x7YEpVsX — Shruti Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@adhicutting) December 29, 2023

She also said that personnel of CISF, responsible for airport's security, don't know them. "The guys have no permission with them, no name of the owner who pays them. They must have minted lakhs with this story."

In a follow-up tweet, the entrepreneur said she asked the men about their owner. "One of them said "owner uper wala hai" it's on the video," said Ms Chaturvedi.

Responding to the X user, Delhi Airport clarified that the inter-terminal bus service is free and is operated by both DMRC and DTC.

"To avail complementary shuttle service passengers are required to approach the Inter-Terminal Transfer Counter and present the identification documents for the onward journey to the officials. The officials will then provide a coupon for the complimentary shuttle bus and after taking the coupon passengers proceed towards the shuttle. This coupon is checked by the bus staff at the time of boarding or anytime during the travel. Adequate signages are placed to guide the passengers for the facility," Delhi Airport said in the X post.

— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 29, 2023

Ms Chaturvedi's post started gaining a lot of traction on social media and users questioned how these men are able to run their own business at the airport.

"The point here is how come these guys are running their buses from here, who authorized, do they have the required permissions?" asked one X user.

"Wow! The probability of this happening without airport police knowing is very less. This looks like another scam," said another.

In an update, Ms Chaturvedi informed that the two men were from Maan Company and that their work has been terminated.

According to Delhi Airport website, the complementary shuttle service is available between terminals every 20 minutes.