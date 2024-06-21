Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Room In Delhi

The Delhi Police has sent the body for an autopsy and launched a probe (Representational)

A woman's decomposed body was recovered from inside a locked room of a house in Delhi's Tilak Market area, the police said.

The woman, identified as Aamna (55), lived alone, the police said, adding that they received a call about the incident last night.

"The woman's body was found in a decomposed state. It seemed that the death happened around three days ago. The door was locked from inside. There are no signs of any external injury," the police said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and the proceedings in the case have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Further investigation is underway.

