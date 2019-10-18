30-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase In Delhi

Efforts are being made to identify the body, the police said (Representational)

A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Bawana area in outer North District, the police said today.

Police said prima facie it appeared that she was murdered 3-4 days back.

"A PCR call regarding a dead body in a bag near society stand Pooth was received at Police Station Bawana," senior police official North Gaurav Sharma said.

"On inspection, the body of a female aged 30 years was found packed in a suitcase. Her clothes were intact. Apparently no injuries were visible," Mr Sharma said.

"A detailed inspection will be done. Efforts are being made to identify the body. A case is being registered," he added.

