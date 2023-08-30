Woman Sticks Head Out Of Bus To Vomit, Gets Crushed By Another Vehicle

The incident involving a Haryana Roadways bus occurred in Delhi's Alipur area. (File)

A 20-year-old woman died after her head was crushed between two vehicles in Delhi when she tried to vomit out of a bus window.

The incident involving a Haryana Roadways bus occurred in Alipur area.

Babli, who was from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, had boarded the bus for Ludhiana from Kashmere Gate.

She had stuck her head out of the window to vomit when another vehicle tried to overtake the bus. Her head was stuck between the two vehicles and crushed in the impact.

She was accompanied by her sister, her husband and their three children.

A case has been registered in this connection and a search is on for the other vehicle.