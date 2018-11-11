Woman Killed, Daughter Injured After SUV Rams Car On Delhi Flyover

The woman and her daughter were on their way home when the accident happened.

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was seriously injured after their car was hit by a speeding vehicle, which was allegedly driven by a drunk woman in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said Saturday.

The accident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. On November 9, police were informed about an accident on the Punjabi Bagh Flyover. Two damaged vehicles were found on the spot.

The woman, her husband and daughter were returning from Chhatarpur Mandir and driving towards their house in Adarsh Nagar when a vehicle lost control, jumped over the road divider and rammed their car, police said.

It was found that the car was being driven by a drunk woman. "It is suspected that she was driving at a high speed. She lost control of the vehicle, and hit the divider before crossing over to the other lane and hitting the car from the rear end," police said.

The same vehicle then upturned over another car. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

The woman and her daughter were taken to a hospital. She was declared brought dead and her daughter's eye was severely damaged.

Police have filed a case against the woman who was allegedly driving drunk.