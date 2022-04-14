Woman Jumps Off 40-Foot High Metro Station Terrace In Delhi, Saved

The woman, ignoring the pleas, jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by security personnel

A woman, in her early twenties, jumped off a 40-foot high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station in Delhi on Thursday morning, but was caught heroically by the security staff waiting below, said officials.

The woman sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Due to severity of the fall, the woman sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," news agency PTI said quoting a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson.

The woman from Punjab was noticed standing at the edge of platform 2 around 7:30 in the morning. Immediately, the security staff tried to talk her out of jumping.

"Madam, please come this side, madam, please listen, madam, please," the CISF personnel are heard telling the woman in the video, which is in wide circulation now.

A team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely.

The woman, ignoring the pleas, jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there.

"Unconfirmed" reports suggest the woman cannot hear and speak. It is not clear why she wanted to jump.