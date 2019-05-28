Woman Commits Suicide In RK Puram, Cops Probing Dowry Harassment Angle

The woman was grievously injured after falling from a building (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a building in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, the police said today.

The woman's father who died, based on his statement, on reported dowry harassment, her husband has been arrested, the police added.

The police received information on Monday from the trauma centre in AIIMS regarding admission of one Shalu, a resident of Mohammadpur village, who was grievously injured after falling from a building, a senior police officer said.

The woman succumbed to injuries during treatment. Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, the police said.

The father had alleged dowry harassment on part of the victim's husband.

Police recorded the statement of Shalu's father, sister and brother-in-law on Tuesday.

Shalu married Ram Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur village, on May 7, 2014.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar was informed about the incident, officials said.

Kumar has been arrested, the police said, adding further details are awaited.

For more Delhi stories, click here