Woman Allegedly Raped, Blackmailed By Businessman In West Delhi The duo met at a gym in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden in 2015.

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT The alleged accused kept forcing the woman into establishing physical relations with him New Delhi: A 37-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a businessman in west Delhi's Janakpuri, police said Wednesday.



The married woman said that the accused also extorted money from her after threatening to upload her obscene pictures on the Internet, they said.



She used to visit a gym in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden in 2015 where she met the accused, police said.



The duo became friends and the accused offered a job to her. He called her on the pretext of a client meeting in September and allegedly raped her after spiking her drink, they said.



She left the job, but the accused kept forcing her into establishing physical relations with him, police said.



He also threatened to kill her family if she did not give him money, they added.



She approached police this week and a case was registered, they said, adding that police was probing the matter and are yet to make any arrests.



A 37-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a businessman in west Delhi's Janakpuri, police said Wednesday.The married woman said that the accused also extorted money from her after threatening to upload her obscene pictures on the Internet, they said.She used to visit a gym in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden in 2015 where she met the accused, police said.The duo became friends and the accused offered a job to her. He called her on the pretext of a client meeting in September and allegedly raped her after spiking her drink, they said.She left the job, but the accused kept forcing her into establishing physical relations with him, police said. He also threatened to kill her family if she did not give him money, they added.She approached police this week and a case was registered, they said, adding that police was probing the matter and are yet to make any arrests. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter