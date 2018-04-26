Woman Allegedly Raped, Blackmailed By Businessman In West Delhi

The married woman said that the accused also extorted money from her after threatening to upload her obscene pictures on the Internet, they said.
She used to visit a gym in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden in 2015 where she met the accused, police said.
The duo became friends and the accused offered a job to her. He called her on the pretext of a client meeting in September and allegedly raped her after spiking her drink, they said.
She left the job, but the accused kept forcing her into establishing physical relations with him, police said.
She approached police this week and a case was registered, they said, adding that police was probing the matter and are yet to make any arrests.