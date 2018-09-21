Woman Absconding For 8 Years Arrested In Delhi

The woman was arrested from Uttam Nagar by a Crime Branch team. (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman, who was absconding for eight years, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a cheating case, police said.

The accused identified as Simmi, a resident of Vikaspuri, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, they said.

She was arrested from Uttam Nagar by a Crime Branch team.

"The accused revealed that in 2009, her accomplices Sachin and Ajmal Ansar, who worked as property dealers, hatched a plan to sell vacant plots in area of Inder Enclave. They prepared a forged chain of documents of a 50 sq yard vacant plot and she posed as the owner of that plot," said Dr Joy Tirkey, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime).

The accused woman had sold the plot to one Suresh Kumar. When Suresh realised that he had been cheated, he filed a case at the Aman Vihar police station.

Simmi had shifted her residence from Vikaspuri to Uttam Nagar to evade her arrest, the DCP added.

