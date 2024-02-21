Woman, 83, Jumps From Fourth Floor After Fire At Delhi Apartment, Dies: Cops

An 83-year-old woman died and her granddaughter sustained several injuries after they jumped off the fourth floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka when a fire broke out in their apartment on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the victims was identified as Jasuri Devi, and the injured as 30-year-old Pooja Pant. The cause of the fire was said to be gas leak.

Police said that they received a call about a fire in a residential building and teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

"The matter was informed to the fire officials for the rescue work," a senior police officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call around 12.30 pm about a fire in two different flats on the fourth floor and fifth floor of Pacific Apartments in Dwarka's Sector 10 area.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 1.05 pm, the official said.

A neighbour said the fire was massive and police and fire department were seen trying to rescue two people from the scene.

"Around 12 pm, I heard the sound of ambulance and fire brigade engines. I rushed to the location. There was a massive fire in a building and teams from the police and fire brigade were trying to rescue two people," a neighbour said.

Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services, said that two women took shelter in the balcony of the flat where a fire had broken out but they jumped off the building to save their lives.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Jasuri Devi was declared brought dead after suffering serious head injuries, while Pooja Pant is undergoing treatment, Mr Garg said.

Police said that the spot was being inspected by a forensic science team and the cause of fire is determined to be gas leak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the officers first cordoned-off the area to keep onlookers away from the site and contacted Mahesh Pant, Devi's son, who immediately reached the site.

"We collected details about his house to know that if any other person was still inside the house. We have started further investigation into the matter. Both -- Pooja and Jasuri Devi jumped from fourth floor which is around 40 feet above from the ground," DCP Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)