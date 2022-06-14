Woman, 2 Children Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks: Delhi Police

New Delhi:
A woman took her two children on her lap before dying by suicide in Delhi today, the police said.
The police found the bodies of the woman and her two children - a three-year-old and a seven-year-old - on a railway track.
The police said she took the children on her lap and jumped in front of a train at Holambi Kalan railway station in northwest Delhi.
The bodies are yet to be identified, the police said, adding they are investigating the matter.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)