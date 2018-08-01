Witness In Samajwadi Party Leader's Murder Shot In Delhi

Samajwadi Party leader Chaman Bhati was shot dead in 2013. (File)

A 30-year-old man who is a key witness in the killing of his uncle and Samajwadi Party leader Chaman Bhati was shot and wounded in Delhi by three bike-borne men, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday evening near Ryan International School in Mayur Vihar Phase III when Sandeep Bhati was intercepted by suspected members of the Anil Durjana gang.

"Two rounds of gun fire were fired and one hit his abdomen. All the accused escaped," Assistant Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Mishra told IANS.

Sandeep Bhati was admitted to Metro Hospital in Noida where he is stated to be out of danger.

Samajwadi Party leader Chaman Bhati was shot dead allegedly by the Anil Durjana gang in 2013 at Greater Noida. "Sandeep Bhati is the key witness in the case," the officer said.

"After the murder of his uncle, Sandeep Bhati along with his family shifted from Greater Noida to Delhi," he added.