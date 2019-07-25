With 8-Lakh Credit Card Debt, Delhi Man Jumps Off Building With Daughter

Holding his daughter in his hands, the man jumped off the building terrace. (Representational)

Unable to pay his credit card bills, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building in Shahdara's Jagatpuri area, police said on Thursday.

At around 3 am on Monday, Suresh Kumar took his daughter along and went to the terrace of the building. Holding his daughter in his hands, he jumped from there, police said.

His wife was following him and when she saw the incident, she too jumped off the terrace, they added.

While Suresh Kumar, a resident of Jagatpuri, died, his wife Manjeet Kaur, 31, and daughter, 4, were injured, police said.

In her statement to police, Manjeet Kaur said her husband had several credit cards of different banks and had a loan of Rs 8 lakh to pay off, they said.

He was under stress as the banks kept calling and messaging him everyday to pay the amount, she told police.

Police was informed of the incident by the family's neighbours after they saw the three lying on the road.

They were rushed to GTB hospital where Suresh Kumar was declared brought dead. The daughter suffered fractures to both of her legs, police said.

Police said the condition of Manjeet Kaur and her daughter are stable now.

Suresh Kumar's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, they said.

Suresh Kumar was working in a private company in Gurgaon, police said.

The family lived on the ground floor of the building. The house belongs to Manjeet Kaur's father, who lives in Punjab, they said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said.

