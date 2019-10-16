Treat Delhi Assembly Polls As Another ''Freedom Struggle'': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal advised his volunteers to follow Anna Hazare's advice.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged his party volunteers to treat the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as another "freedom struggle", saying his party is the "only ray of hope in the present political scenario in the country".

Arvind Kejriwal, who kick-started preparations for the upcoming polls with meetings with party volunteers, said they have to win all the 70 seats in the national capital.

He urged the party volunteers to treat the upcoming assembly polls as another "freedom struggle".

"Don't fight the upcoming elections for the Aam Aadmi Party or for Arvind Kejriwal. Fight these elections with the spirit as that of a freedom struggle as the AAP is the only ray of hope in the current political scenario in the country," Arvind Kejriwal told the volunteers.

He further said the hope that AAP rekindled would "die" if the party loses in the upcoming polls.

"All the benefits that we provided to the people will be rolled back if we lose the elections," he said at the meeting in Dwarka.

Quoting Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal said the anti-corruption crusader used to say not to get affected by personal attacks.

"If I start worrying about what the Opposition says about me everyday, I will slip into depression in 24 hours. Do not get rattled by personal attacks but ensure that you protect the honour of the country at any cost," he said.

Starting and ending his address with the chants of ''Bharat Mata ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabad'', Kejriwal promised his volunteers that till he is alive he will ensure that no corruption takes place either in his party or in the Delhi government.

The meeting in Dwarka was first of the 14 such meeting Kejriwal is scheduled to hold with party volunteers in different parts of the city.

The Delhi assembly polls are due early next year.

