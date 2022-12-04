"When BJP Can't Win...": Delhi Congress Chief's Name Not On Voters' List

Chaudhary said the election commission told him that his name was shifted from the voters list in 2021.

Delhi Congress chief and ex-MLA Anil Chaudhary on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of removing his name from the voters' list of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. Mr Chaudhary said he was unable to vote after his name was missing from the list when he arrived at the polling booth.

"I have been receiving calls from all over Delhi about missing names. Lakhs of people have been removed from the voters' list. The BJP can't win so it is trying to delay its defeat. It did the same by delimiting wards and is doing it now by removing names from the voters' list," he told NDTV

Mr Chaudhary said he has asked the election commission about the anomaly and was told that his name was shifted from the voters list in 2021. "They have not told me where my vote has been shifted to. I have voted in the Lok Sabha elections and I voted in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections. After I reached the booth to vote today I found my name missing from the list but my wife's name was present so she was able to vote," Mr Chaudhary said..

Another elderly voter outside the booth also complained about his family's name being deleted from the voter's list.

The Delhi Congress chief, also attacked the AAP government and said he was confident of his party's victory. "The AAP has been in power for 8 years and has not been able to do half as much as Sheila Dikshit for the people of Delhi. Sheilaji's Delhi made a name for itself in the world. We want to revive that image of Delhi. The Mayor of Delhi will be from Congress," he said.