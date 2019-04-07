Weather Department Says Possibility Of Light Rains In Delhi Today

The weather officials have forecast party cloudy sky with possibility of light rains. (File)

Delhiites got up to a hot morning, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded the minimum temperature at 25.6 degrees.

Humidity in the city was recorded at 68 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weather officials have forecast party cloudy sky with possibility of light rains. "Delhi will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with moderate squall," an official said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded was 38.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature had settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

