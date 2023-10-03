Water Supply To Be Affected In Several Areas Of South Delhi From Wednesday. Check Details

Delhi Jal Board has given a list of helpline numbers for residents.

Water supply in many areas of South Delhi is expected to be affected for two days due to repairing work at Wazirabad, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The work will begin on October 4 (Wednesday) and continue till October 5. The water supply agency has urged people to store sufficient quantity of water so that day-to-day operations are not affected.

*WATER ALERT*



Due to repairing work at Wazirabad. The water supply will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 4.10.2023 and morning of 5.10.2023.



#updates#NewsUpdatespic.twitter.com/IdzxbDWe4q — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) October 1, 2023

According to DJB's post, water supply will be affected in Okhla Phase-1 and 3, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri, Sri Niwaspuri, GB Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla sabzi mandi (vegetable market), Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, East of Kailash and adjoining areas from Wednesday evening.

The agency further said that water supply in Chittaranjan Park (earlier known as EPDP colony) will stop a few hours before other areas.

Kalindi Colony, Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony East and West, DDA Flats NFC, Village Taim, Village Khizrabad, Village Bharat Nagar, Village Jullena, Ishwar Nagar, Zakir Bagh Village, Jullena DDA Flats, Village Machigarh, Sukhdv Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar DDA Flats, Jogabai, Zakir Nagar, Zakir Nagar Extension, Batla House, Batla House Extension, Village Okhla, Noor Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Abul Fazal, Okhla Vihar and allied areas will also see disruption from Wednesday evening.

DJB said that water supply will be available to Giri Nagar (C-Lal Chowk).

In Prahladpur, Tehkhand, Tughlakabad Village, Sanam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar and Devli, the pressure of water will be low.

The Delhi Jal Board has given a list of helpline numbers that residents of these areas can make use of to contact officials.