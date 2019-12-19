Water, Biscuits For Delhi Students Going Home Amid Jam Due To Protests

The traffic jam in Delhi and Gurgaon has left parents of children coming from school worried

A massive traffic jam on the road connecting Delhi with its neighbours Noida and Gurgaon over protests against the amended citizenship law has led to panic among parents, whose children would need to return home from school.

Reports said some schools have given water bottles and biscuits to children before they took the buses home. They would need the snack and water if they got stuck in hours-long traffic jam, reports said.

"Please come to the bus stop on time today... We are giving biscuits and water to them..." reads a message on WhatsApp sent by the administration of a private school to a parent, also informing her that the buses would leave early today.

"Parents are discussing whether they should go and pick up their children," said the woman who works at a private firm in south Delhi.

Due to sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non essential travel to Delhi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. @gurgaonpolice@TOIGurgaon@HTGurgaon@htTweets@thetribunechd@aajtakpic.twitter.com/kgQuSddXVg — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019

In visuals, a group of protesters passed in front of Modern School on Barakhamba Road in central Delhi around noon.

A school bus was damaged when protests broke out at north-east Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday.

Traffic built up on Delhi-Gurgaon road since this morning after the police barricaded the over six-lane road and kept only one lane open for vehicles to pass, that too after a brief check. Videos posted by people in Gurgaon showed traffic jam that stretched beyond 5 km.

"Due to sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Delhi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Gurgaon Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic jam has been reported from several areas in Delhi as well after protesters were denied from heading towards the Red Fort. The Delhi Metro has shut entry and exit gates at 19 stations.

The government has snapped mobile internet in some parts of Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, protests are going on against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in several cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.