Watch: Robot Firefighter Battles Flames In Delhi's Godown

The robots also have a sensor and camera installed.

A robot was part of the team of firefighters that put off a fire at a plastic godown in Delhi's Rohini early this morning. The fire call was received at 2.18 am and 23 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

No injuries have been reported in the incident and the fire is now under control.

In a video, the red robot can be seen shooting water in bursts towards the flames.

This robot is one of two introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal government last month. Bought from an Australian company, one of them was used in a fire at a market in Tikri Kalan a few months ago.

Mr Kejriwal has said that the introduction of the robots would help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives.

"Our government has procured remote-controlled firefighting machines. Our brave firemen can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of up to 100 metres. This will help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives," he said.

Our government has procured remote-controlled fire fighting machines.



Our brave fireman can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of upto 100 meters.



This will help reduce collateral damage and save the precious lives. pic.twitter.com/1NjGX3ni3B — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2022

The remote-controlled robots have greater accessibility to places and can navigate narrow lanes. They can also perform the very risky tasks.

These robots can release water at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute and have a 140-horsepower engine. They have several nozzles which can be used as per the level of the fire.

The robots also have a sensor and camera installed and can move at a speed of four kilometers per hour.