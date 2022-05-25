Watch: Massive Fire At Paper Godown In Delhi's Alipur

The Delhi Fire Services received 2,145 fire-related calls in the first 19 days of May this year.

A massive fire broke at a paper godown in Delhi on Wednesday. Footage from the spot showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the building. There are no reports of any casualty.

The godown, located in Alipur in the north west part of the national capital, was completely destroyed in the blaze which caused its ceiling to collapse.

Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

This comes close on the heels of a number of fire incidents in Delhi. Earlier this month, a huge fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi's Mundka which claimed the lives of 27 people and injured 12. In another incident, a fire broke out a furniture godown in Delhi's Bhalswa area.

The Delhi Fire Services, recently, said that till May 19, over 2,000 fire-related incidents have claimed the lives of 42 people and injured 117 people. The Delhi Fire Services received 2,145 fire-related calls in the first 19 days of May this year. The fire department said the figure is the highest in May so far compared to previous three years.