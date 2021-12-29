Watch: Guard Thrashed For Stopping Man From Entering Bank Without Mask In Delhi

The staff tried to intervene and stop the man from thrashing the guard

A bank in Delhi's Chhatarpur was ransacked and its guard was assaulted by a man who was stopped at the gate for not wearing a mask, reported news agency ANI. This as Delhi has sounded the Yellow Alert to fight the daily spike in Covid cases fuelled by the outbreak of a highly transmissible Omicron variant.

CCTV footage from the bank shows the man brutally attacking the guard who falls to the ground trying to shield himself from the blows.

#WATCH | A man thrashed a guard for stopping him from entering a bank without wearing a mask in Chhatarpur. When the staff tried to intervene, the accused called his associates and ransacked the bank & assaulted the staff. A case is being registered in this regard: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/NARHhUBZ6y — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

As the staff and other customers tried to intervene, the man called his associates and ransacked the bank.

The police have filed a case and a probe is underway.

Masks are mandatory at all public places in the national capital, especially as the new variant has renewed fears and triggered an alarm globally.