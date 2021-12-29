Watch: Guard Thrashed For Stopping Man From Entering Bank Without Mask In Delhi

CCTV footage from the bank shows the man brutally attacking the guard who falls to the ground trying to shield himself from the blows.

Watch: Guard Thrashed For Stopping Man From Entering Bank Without Mask In Delhi

The staff tried to intervene and stop the man from thrashing the guard

New Delhi:

A bank in Delhi's Chhatarpur was ransacked and its guard was assaulted by a man who was stopped at the gate for not wearing a mask, reported news agency ANI. This as Delhi has sounded the Yellow Alert to fight the daily spike in Covid cases fuelled by the outbreak of a highly transmissible Omicron variant.

CCTV footage from the bank shows the man brutally attacking the guard who falls to the ground trying to shield himself from the blows.

As the staff and other customers tried to intervene, the man called his associates and ransacked the bank.

The police have filed a case and a probe is underway.

Masks are mandatory at all public places in the national capital, especially as the new variant has renewed fears and triggered an alarm globally.

.