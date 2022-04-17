Watch: Drones Scan Terrace In Delhi Neighbourhoods After Violence

A screenshot of a Delhi Police drone monitoring streets below

Drones have been deployed to check rooftops at two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have seen violence in the past, a day after clashes between two communities on Hanuman Jayanti in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

A Hanuman Jayanti procession was made to go one way and Muslims another, but they came face to face after a while and the police were caught in between in Jahangirpuri yesterday. Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in the stone-throwing and the clash that followed, police have said.

In the drone footage released by Delhi Police, the aerial cameras are seen scanning the narrow streets and terrace below to look for troublemakers.

One of the drones is seen flying over Jasola, and the other over Jamia Nagar, which saw violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, in 2019.

14 Arrested, 10 Probe Teams Formed After #Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Rally Clash https://t.co/BjkBgbGhKEpic.twitter.com/B3HkuOIB5E — NDTV (@ndtv) April 17, 2022

Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri. Police sources said more suspects have been identified using CCTV footage and videos on social media and efforts are on to arrest them.