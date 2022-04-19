Watch: Cops Use Drones To Monitor Jama Masjid Days After Delhi Violence

A screenshot of a Delhi Police drone footage

The Delhi Police have deployed drones to keep watch in Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi neighbourhoods after communal clashes during Hanuman Jayanti last weekend. Drone footage released by the police gives a bird's eye view of people walking down a narrow lane.

Before this, drones were deployed in two south Delhi neighbourhoods - Jasola and Jamia Nagar - to scan the rooftops and streets.

#WATCH Delhi Police uses drones for security surveillance in Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi areas of the city



The need for enhanced surveillance in Delhi arose after a communal clash broke out in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri when a Hanuman Jayanti procession passed the area on Saturday. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured.

24 people from both communities, including the main accused Ansar and Aslam, have been arrested. The police have formed a 10-member team to investigate the case and identify who or what triggered the clash. The police have given a report to the Home Ministry.

Communal incidents have been reported from different parts of the country since Ram Navami on April 10. At least five states have reported incidents of communal tensions. These are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

The matter on communal incidents has reached the Supreme Court and petitioners have sought an "impartial" investigation into these cases by the National Investigation Agency, or NIA.