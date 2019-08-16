Wanted Criminal Named In More Than 65 Cases Arrested In Delhi

The accused was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man named in more than 65 cases, including attempt to murder, was arrested in Delhi today.

Dhananjay Pathan Barood, a member of the Shakeel-Satte gang, was arrested from his hideout in Ghaziabad, police said.

"Barood was previously involved or arrested in more than 65 cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, assault, intimidation, snatching, arms act. He is wanted in three fresh cases of armed robberies in the area of Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur and Badarpur," Deputy Commissioner Pramod Singh Kushwah said in a statement.

The accused was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 which led to his arrest.

"He is involved in more than 65 criminal cases including two cases of attempt to murder, 30 cases of dacoity and robbery, 12 cases of snatching, five cases of theft, five cases of arms act and various other cases of assault, intimidation," the statement added.

According to police, Barood is a resident of Bihar but has been operating in the city for the last 15 years.

Efforts are on to identify and arrest other members of the group

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.