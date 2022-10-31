Video: Woman Tries To Cross Delhi Road, Run Over By Bus

The woman was trying to cross a road when a bus ran over her

A woman trying to cross a road was run over by a bus in central Delhi's Karol Bagh today. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera. The woman has been identified as Sapna Yadav, who worked at a call centre in Jhandewalan, next to Karol Bagh, a busy market area.

The footage shows the woman walking on the road from the left of the bus, which had stopped. She goes in front of bus in what seems to be an attempt to cross the road.

The bus, however, starts moving suddenly and runs over her. People on the road are seen frantically shouting at the driver to stop.

The police said Ms Yadav, a resident of east Delhi's Shastri Park, died on the spot.

The police said they have seized the vehicle.

The bus driver and his assistant fled from the accident site. The police have formed teams to catch them.