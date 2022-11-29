Video: Woman Hits Man With Slipper At Meeting Over Shraddha Walkar Murder

A woman hits a man with her slippers at a meeting in Delhi's Chhatarpur.

A woman today hit a man with her slippers at a meeting in Delhi, alleging his son had run away with her daughter. At the 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' called over the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in the city, she also alleged police inaction while speaking on the microphone.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

In a video shared online, the man is seen standing right next to her on the stage and seemingly trying to stop her from sharing her grievance against his son.

"It has been five days that I'm being hassled at the police station. No one is listening to me," she says on the microphone before she takes off her slippers and hits the man.

In the shocking murder case in Delhi, over which the meeting was convened, Shraddha Walkar was strangled to death and her body was chopped up into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.