Video: Woman Hits Man With Slipper At Meeting Over Shraddha Walkar Murder

The woman accused the man's son of running away with her daughter and also alleged police inaction while speaking on the microphone.

A woman hits a man with her slippers at a meeting in Delhi's Chhatarpur.

New Delhi:

A woman today hit a man with her slippers at a meeting in Delhi, alleging his son had run away with her daughter. At the 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' called over the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in the city, she also alleged police inaction while speaking on the microphone.

In a video shared online, the man is seen standing right next to her on the stage and seemingly trying to stop her from sharing her grievance against his son.

"It has been five days that I'm being hassled at the police station. No one is listening to me," she says on the microphone before she takes off her slippers and hits the man.

In the shocking murder case in Delhi, over which the meeting was convened, Shraddha Walkar was strangled to death and her body was chopped up into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

