Video - "That's Not Breakfast": Delhi Police To Man 'Drinking' Inside Metro

A man was seen on camera chilling with a glass of 'liquor' and a boiled egg inside a moving Delhi Metro train.

The police took note of it after the video went viral and a passenger complained to them.

In the video taken by a passenger, the man was seen taking three swigs of 'liquor', looking from side to side to check if he would be caught. He took a bite of the boiled egg between the swigs.

The Delhi Police posted the video on X and explained what action they have taken for 'drinking' in public, that too inside the metro.

"Eggs and alcohol in the metro? That's not breakfast - that's a breach. Break the rules, face the consequences. Rules aren't suggestions - they are the law," the police said in the post.

The accused is a resident of north Delhi's Burari.

"The accused person admitted his offence and a legal action was initiated against him u/s 59 of DMRC Act," the police said.

However, the man claimed he was drinking the apple juice Appy Fizz, and making a video of it.

"... In the video, I was seen eating an egg and drinking 'alcohol'. It was not daaru (alcohol) but Appy Fizz," the man said.

"I did the wrong thing. I request everyone not to do any such thing. Today I have to face the law because of what I did. I seek forgiveness," he said in the video posted by the police.

Eggs & "Alcohol" in the Metro? That's not breakfast - that's a Breach !!



Break the rules, Face the consequences, Rules aren't suggestions: They're the law.#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/CP2P5fDFiW — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 9, 2025

While it may have been Appy Fizz and he may have made the video for views on social media, the video made it look like he was drinking in public and encouraging it.

Delhi Metro has seen social media influencers do all sorts of antics for views. Commuters say they are a nuisance during rush hours.