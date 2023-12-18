Video: Man Hangs Onto Minibus' Bonnet, Dragged For Several Metres In Delhi

The cops have called the man, who is in Noida, for questioning.

On Delhi's Ring Road, a man climbed the bonnet of Force Traveller and was dragged for several metres late last night.

Visuals of the road rage shocker show the man on the bonnet of the Force Traveller, which is relatively small in size compared to other four-wheelers.

The incident occurred on the Ring Road near Lajpat Nagar III and since the bizarre incident occurred late at night, the traffic on the road was less on the Ring Road where traffic is usually heavy.

The police said the traveller had hit the man and the man when he was going toward Noida. He climbed the bonnet to stop the vehicles but instead, the driver drove for several metres.

The man got down from the Traveller and the driver of the vehicle ran away, the police said.

The cops have called the man, who is in Noida, for questioning. The man is reportedly not filing a complaint against the driver.

In October, a man in the Alipur area of Delhi allegedly hit his younger brother with his car, sending him flying to the top of the car's bonnet where he stayed for 3 km, clinging to his life, as his brother drove on.

The car only stopped when other commuters intervened.