Video: Man Collapses At Delhi Station, Security Personnel Jumps Into Action

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the metro station.

When a passenger fell unconscious at a metro station in Delhi, a paramilitary constable immediately jumped into action to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), saving the man's life.

On Saturday at 12:20 pm, 58-year-old Anil Kumar collapsed near the security checkpoint at Nangloi Metro Station in the national capital. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Uttam Kumar, who was on duty at the station, wasted no time in administering life-saving CPR on Mr Kumar, thus saving his life.

Mr Kumar's family was contacted, and he was sent to a hospital for further medical treatment.

