Video: Lawyers Fire In The Air After Quarrel At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

No one was injured in the firing, police said.

Lawyers fired in the air inside Delhi's Tis Hazari court complex on Wednesday following a fight between rival groups, police said.

According to the police, a fight broke out between two different factions of lawyers following which some of them fired in the air.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan condemned the incident and said a detailed inquiry into the case will be initiated.

"Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises," Mr Manan said as quoted by news agency ANI.