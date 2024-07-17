Video: Doctor Saves Elderly Man's Life By Giving CPR At Delhi Airport

The doctor's heroic save is being appreciated by social media users

A doctor's prompt response saved the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack at the Delhi Airport recently. The incident, which reportedly happened at Terminal 2 of the Delhi Airport, was recorded by an onlooker and is in wide circulation on social media now.

In one of the videos, the doctor can be seen coming to the rescue of an elderly man who fainted and reportedly lost his pulse after suffering a heart attack. She performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him until he gains his pulse back.

Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area.



This lady Doctor revived him in 5 mins.



Super proud of Indian doctors.



Please share this so that she can be acknowledged. pic.twitter.com/pLXBMbWIV4 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 17, 2024

In another video, the man can be seen gaining his consciousness back as the doctor continues to pump his chest while constantly motivating him, asking him to "take deep breaths". She then asks the onlookers to ask for help from the airport staff. "This is an emergency, please call someone," she can be heard saying.

The doctor's heroic save is being appreciated by social media users, however, her identity is not yet known.

A similar incident happened on July 2 on an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco. A 56-year-old woman fell ill mid-flight, feeling dizzy and throwing up repeatedly. She was promptly saved by a doctor with the help of an Apple watch.

Dr Gigy V. Kuruttukulam, medical director at Kerala's Rajagiri Hospital, who was the only doctor on board, presented his ID card to the flight officials and examined the woman with the help of the Apple smartwatch she was wearing. He used it to monitor her heartbeat and oxygen saturation and conducted an electrocardiogram test.

He found out that the woman's oxygen saturation was low and her blood pressure was elevated and administered the necessary injections available in the flight's medical kit.