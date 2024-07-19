Doctor Who Saved Man's Life By Performing CPR: 'We Are Only God's Representatives''

CPR is a first aid procedure that can help someone in cardiac arrest

A doctor whose speedy action saved the life of an elderly man at the Delhi Airport recently spoke to ANI and shared details of the incident. Dr Priya who administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man who collapsed after suffering a heart attack, said that no one could take the place of God but can only work according to his will. She also highlighted that quick administration of CPR saved the man's life.

Notably, Dr Priya, a resident of Rajasthan's Ajmer, was waiting for her flight at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport when she and her husband witnessed an elderly man collapsing. Recounting the events, she told ANI, ''My husband Dr. Ramakant Goyal was with me and when we reached there, a doctor couple was also there- Dr. Umesh Bansal and his wife Dr. Dolly Bansal. When the four of us saw, he was completely unresponsive, his breathing had stopped, his heartbeat had completely stopped, and he was not breathing at all.''

Seeing his condition deteriorate, the doctors decided to perform CPR on him. Dr Priya added that within some time, he became stable and his pulse rate got better.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Doctor Priya says, "First of all, no one can replace God. We are only God's representatives, we can do any work by his grace and his signal. We were returning from Amarnath Yatra and our flight from Delhi was delayed by 2:30 hours...There was a man at… https://t.co/u87vZVBamNpic.twitter.com/1BKEyYkOcu — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

''Airport staff was also called, the personal staff of the airport started coming there...When he became a little responsive we called his wife...He was then taken by the airport personnel,'' she added.

Earlier, a video went viral showing the doctor frantically pumping the elderly man's chest while constantly motivating him, asking him to "take deep breaths". She performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him until he gained his pulse back. The swift and decisive intervention by the doctor not only saved a precious life but also garnered appreciation from the online community.

CPR is a first aid procedure that can help someone in cardiac arrest by distributing oxygen in their body until emergency help arrives