Video: Delhi Man Dies After AC Falls On His Head From 2nd Floor

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

An 18-year-old man died in a freak accident after an air conditioner fell right on his head in Delhi yesterday. The incident happened last evening in the Doriwala area on Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta road at around 6:40 pm.

In a CCTV footage, 18-year-old Jitesh can be seen sitting on his scooter ready to go off as he is chatting with another boy, Pranshu, 17. As both of them exchange a hug, a window AC falls right on Jitesh's head from the second floor, killing him instantly. Pranshu was also injured in the accident.

Jitesh lived in Delhi's Doriwala area while Pranshu is a resident of Patel Nagar.

