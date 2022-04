The bull charged at the constable from behind and sent him flying into the air.

A Delhi cop was attacked by a bull on Thursday evening in the city's Dayalpur area. The incident occurred when Constable Gyaan Singh was on duty at Sherpur Chowk in Dayalpur.

The bull charged at the constable from behind and sent him flying into the air. After he fell to the ground, other cops on duty rushed him to the hospital.

Mr Singh has been discharged from the hospital.