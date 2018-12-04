VHP To Hold Rally In Delhi To Demand Bill For Ram Temple Construction

The rally comes just days before the winter session of Parliament begins.

Delhi | December 04, 2018
VHP's rally hopes press for a legislation over the Ram temple issue in the winter session of Parliament.


New Delhi: 

The right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a "dharam sansad", or a congregation of Hindu priests, at the famous Ramlila ground in Delhi next Sunday, that is December 9, demanding the early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The rally comes just days before the winter session of Parliament begins.

The joint secretary of the VHP, Surendra Jain, claimed that the rally will change the mind of all those who feel the bill to expedite the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in the winter session of Parliament is not possible.

"The rally will pressurise all political parties to pass a bill for the construction of a Ram temple," Mr Jain said at a press conference in Delhi.

On being asked about BJP chief Amit Shah reportedly hinting that such a bill may not be possible in the upcoming winter session, Mr Jain said, "I will not comment on any specific individual".

"If, in any case, the bill does not come in this winter session, then the future course of action will be decided at the next dharam sansad, which will be held in Allahabad on the sidelines of the Mahakumbh on January 31 and February 1," Mr Jain said.

RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi, along with VHP's president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar, will address the rally, Mr Jain said.

Mr Jain maintained that the VHP will seek support from all political parties, including the Congress, for the passage of a bill in the winter session.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is not our enemy. No one is our enemy," the VHP leader said.

The organisation is carrying out a door-to-door campaign in Delhi and adjoining areas to make the rally a "grand success", he added.

