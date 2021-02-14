Mud, Debris From Uttarakhand May Hit Supply, Says Delhi Water Board

Water supply in parts of South, East and North East Delhi is likely to be affected. (Representational)

Parts of Delhi may witness water shortage as water treatment plants in the national capital are working at reduced capacity in the aftermath of Uttarakhand disaster, the Delhi Jal Board said today.

Delhi Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha, who is a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, said that the water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga canal was witnessing high amounts of debris and mud following the last week's flash floods in the hill state.

As a result, Delhi Jal Board's Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants are working at reduced capacity, the AAP leader said, adding that necessary measures including deployment of water tankers were being made to meet the shortage of supply.

Water supply in parts of South, East and North East Delhi is likely to be affected, he said.

"We urge citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers etc. in adequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity," Mr Chadha tweeted.

In the aftermath of #UttarakhandDisaster, turbidity in raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal has increased to unprecedented levels (8000 NTU). As a result, @DelhiJalBoard's Sonia Vihar & Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants currently operating at reduced capacity. (1/3) - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 14, 2021

Forty people have been confirmed dead and at least 166 are still missing after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district following a glacier break near Raini village above Rishiganga river on February 7. State-owned NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project had suffered extensive damage in the flashflood.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides and the disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.