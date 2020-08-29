Unlock4: Delhi Metro Says Will Resume Service From September 7

Earlier this week, the cash-strapped DMRC said it was ready to reopen its services (file)

The Metro rail service in the national capital will resume from September 7 after being shut for over six months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet on Saturday, after the Centre released its Unlock4 guidelines.

"As per the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Details on the Metro functioning and its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP (standard operating procedure) on Metros is issued by MoHUA," DMRC tweeted.

The Centre, in its Unlock4 guidelines today, allowed Metro services across the country in a graded manner.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA," the Centre said in a statement today.

The Delhi Metro trains, which used to ferry lakhs of passengers on a daily basis, have not been functioning since March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

In its guidelines later, the Centre had allowed most of the businesses and activities to open across the country, but it didn't allow the resumption of the Metro services.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been repeatedly urging the Centre to allow Metro services as the numbers of daily coronavirus cases in the national capital were relatively low.

"I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner," he tweeted today.

Earlier this week, the cash-strapped DMRC said it was ready to reopen its services.

"The DMRC is prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus shall be implemented and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our valued commuters," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of the DMRC, had said in a statement.