Two Stray Puppies Killed, Hanged In Delhi's Dwarka, Pics Spark Outrage

In a shocking case of cruelty against animals, two stray puppies were strangled to death and the carcasses hanged at a vacant plot in Delhi's Dwarka neighbourhood.

A Facebook post with horrifying images of the dead puppies said the incident took place Tuesday evening at sector 9 in Dwarka after the three-month-old puppies' mother was taken away for sterilisation. The puppies, the Facebook post said, were healthy, immunised, dewormed and well-fed. They stayed in the vacant plot.

Following the shocking incident, the puppies' four siblings have been shifted to a nearby animal shelter to keep them safe, the post read.

The post and the pictures accompanying it have triggered massive outrage and calls for legal action against those responsible.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi was among those stunned by the cruelty against the puppies. "This is unbelievable. How. Anyone can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet same fate as victims," he tweeted.

The shocker in Dwarka is the latest in a series of animal cruelty incidents reported in recent past.

In October, 18 stray dogs were poisoned to death in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district. The accused in the case said that the village headman had allegedly told him to administer lethal injections to the stray dogs.

A month earlier, a video on social media showed a dog chained to a car and dragged around. The video, it was found, was shot at Jodhpur in Rajasthan and that the driver was a doctor by profession.