Three Nigerians were found dead today in a flat in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said today.The incident was reported from Mohan Garden locality under the Uttam Nagar police station, a senior police officer said."Two bodies were found in a one room and one in another room. No external injury marks have been found on the bodies," he said.The bodies have been sent for autopsy and an investigation is underway, the officer said.