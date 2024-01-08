Video: Man Tries To Strangle Woman On Delhi Street; Steals Her Bag, Phone

A woman walking down a quiet West Delhi street was strangled and robbed by a man on Saturday morning, CCTV footage shows. The horrifying video shows the man walk up behind the woman and choke her with his arm.

The 45-second clip show a narrow street in Uttam Nagar's Sainak Nagar area at 6.30 am. A woman, with a shawl wrapped around, is seen walking walking on a street with cars parked on both sides. A man walks close behind her. After walking behind her for a few seconds, the man grabs her neck and put her in a chokehold. With his arm tight around her neck, he lifts her body off the ground as the woman thrashes her legs.

He wrangles her body in the air as she flails her legs. The struggle continues for a few second before the woman's body goes limp.

The robber then lays her down on the street and walks away with her mobile phone and bag. The woman suddenly gets up and runs away from the scene. From the video, it appears that she faked fainting to stop the robber from further injuring her.

Police say the accused, who is part of a gang that is robbing people by strangling them, was arrested on the same day and the woman's purse and mobile phone have been recovered.

