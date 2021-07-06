Two Men Open Fire In Bid To Extort Money From Delhi Family: Police

One of the two men has been apprehended, a police officer said. (Representational)

Two men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire outside the house of a 48-year-old man in a bid to extort money in southwest Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

One of the men, identified as 29-year-old Vishal, has been apprehended and efforts are on to nab his associate, a police officer said.

The police control room received a call about firing in southwest Delhi's Jharera village around 7 am, they said.

A police team visited the family and met 48-year-old Subhash and his wife Babita. He told them that around 15 days ago, a person, who identified himself as Vishal alias Makkhan, along with two others visited their house in his absence and made his wife speak to a man, named Lallu Bhai alias Jamuna Prasad, over phone.

Subhash alleged that Jamuna Prasad had asked his wife Babita to pay protection money and threatened her with dire consequences in case they failed to do so.

On Tuesday, Jamuna Prasad and Vishal arrived on a motorcycle, fired two rounds at the complainant''s house and fled, the police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that accused Vishal has been apprehended and the scene of crime has been inspected by teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory as well as the district crime branch.

A case has been registered under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act, the officer said.

Police said that Subhash is engaged in selling liquor.

