Man, 2 Year Old Killed In Accident On Delhi-Noida Flyway

A two-year-old child and a man were killed in Delhi this morning in an accident on the busy road connecting Delhi and Noida. Four others were injured.

The accident took place at the toll booth on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway when an ambulance and a truck crashed. Soon after the accident, the truck driver escaped with his vehicle, the police said.

The ambulance was carrying a patient from a private hospital in Noida to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

Sunil and the child were in the ambulance. Six people were in the ambulance at the time of the accident. A woman is among those injured, a police official told news agency IANS.

The injured were taken to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The doctor and the young child died of their injuries at the hospital.

The accident took place around 3.15 am. An eye witness said that the truck was suddenly stopped by transport enforcement officials after it crossed the toll plaza.





