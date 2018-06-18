3 Dead, 5 Injured After Rival Gangs Open Fire In North Delhi's Burari Over ten rounds of shots were fired in Burari's Sant Nagar. Delhi police said members of two gangs opened fire at each other from their cars.

Share EMAIL PRINT Burari Shootout: Police said there have been previous instances of shootouts between the two gangs. New Delhi: Three persons, including a woman, died and five were injured as members of two gangs fired at each other in broad daylight on the streets of Delhi.



Over 10 rounds of shots were fired from two SUVs - a Scorpio and a Fortuner - at Burari in north Delhi. Police said members of two local groups, the Gogi gang and the Tillu gang, fired at each other from their cars around 10.15 am. The Scorpio sped away, the police said.



A man and a woman who were in the vicinity were caught in the firing and died of bullet wounds.



There have been previous instances of shootouts between the two gangs, according to the police.



A member of one of the gangs was emerging after a gym session when the firing started.



