Couple Arrested For South Delhi Triple Murder, Both Seen On CCTV

The CCTV footage captured the movement of key suspects.

Two days after an elderly couple and their house help were found dead at their home in South Delhi, a woman and her boyfriend were arrested from Gurgaon last night in the triple murder.

The Crime Branch said the woman knew the couple. Vishnu Kumar, 80, and his wife, Shishi Mathur, 75, both retired government officials, were found murdered at their Vasant Vihar apartment on Sunday. Their house help, Khushboo Nautiyal, 24, who was also killed, was staying with them.

Neighbours alerted the police when they saw blood at the door of their house.

The Crime Branch said they got important clues from a CCTV footage that captured the movement of the two key suspects in the early hours on Sunday. In the footage, they were seen wearing helmets.

The accused robbed the house after they killed Vishnu Kumar, his wife and their domestic help, who was stabbed 35 times, said the investigators. The house help was attacked brutally after she tries to save the elderly couple.

The woman who has been arrested allegedly plotted the murder along with her boyfriend. He is an accused in another murder case. Earlier, the local police had suspected that Khushbu was involved in plotting the murder; however, the allegations proved to be untrue.

